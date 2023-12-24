Saudi Arabia allows scooters, bicycles inside Makkah city, holy sites

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched the use of light transport means, including scooters and bicycles within the city of Makkah and the holy sites.

This initiative is being implemented by Royal Commission for Makkah city and Holy sites and also educating the community on how to use them safely on Saturday, December 23.

The initiative will be launched in pedestrian pathways, neighborhoods, parking lots, around Mount Arafat and the vicinity of Umm Al-Qura University, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The center conducted series of meetings to outline the essential points for initiating the campaign.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with partners from the relevant authorities in Makkah and the Holy Sites, including the Makkah Mayoralty, the Transport General Authority, Umm Al-Qura University, and Kidana Development Company.

Umm Al-Qura University supported the initiative by providing 30 scooters at four stations throughout the campus.

It also provided 70 electric scooters to more than 1,100 participants in the initiative through its investment arm, Wadi Makkah for Technology Co.