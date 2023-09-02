Saudi Arabia announces 11km long Jeddah canal megaproject

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched a mixed-used megaproject in the northern region of Jeddah that includes an 11-kilometer-long canal, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Roshn Group in partnership with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – announced plans to develop Marafy, which will accommodate more than 130,000 residents once completed.

A 100-meter wide navigable canal connects to Obhur Creek, which flows to the Red Sea and is located close to the under-construction Jeddah Tower.

Also Read Liverpool rejects Al Ittihad’s Rs 1561 cr offer for Mohamed Salah

The canal offers a waterfront environment comparable to prominent world cities such as Chicago, Stockholm, Hamburg, and central London.

With water taxis, it will provide a direct canal link to King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Marafy aims to strengthen the city, connecting homes and communities to nature, commerce, and life-enhancing services.

It will also feature multiple distinct districts, including the existing integrated residential development, Alarous.

Additionally, the project will incorporate architectural elements inspired by Jeddah’s rich historical designs, reinterpreting them for modern times.

The cost of the project and the expected completion date have not been disclosed.

David Grover, the Group CEO of ROSHN Group emphasized the importance of Marafy in achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, emphasizing the project’s role in creating a vibrant community and a thriving economy.

“Marafy will be a game-changer on the real estate development sector, raising the bar of development in the region, boosting the quality of life, and creating a huge impact in Jeddah,” Grover said, adding that this will be one of the “iconic projects that will put Jeddah on the map of the world class destination on all aspects.”