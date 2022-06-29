Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha on July 9; Zul Hijjah moon sighted

Riyadh: The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia announced on Wednesday that Thursday, June 29, will be the first day of Islamic month of Zul Hijjah 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022, and Eid Al Adha will be on Saturday, July 9.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed, in a statement, that the sighting of the crescent of Zul Hijjah was confirmed, and said that Thursday, will be the first of the new Hijri month.

المحكمة العليا: غداً الخميس 30 / 6 / 2022م هو غرة شهر ذي الحجة، والوقوف بعرفة يوم الجمعة الموافق 8 / 7 / 2022م.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 29, 2022

The pilgrims will stand on Mount Arafah to perform the greatest pillar of Haj on Friday, July 8, so that Saturday, July 9, is the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Islamic countries are often committed to seeing the crescent of Zul Hijjah in Saudi Arabia in seeing the crescent of Zul Hijjah, as it is linked to the greatest pillar of the Haj, which is performed on their lands.

The Sultanate of Oman also announced that it was confirmed that the crescent of Zul Hijjah had been sighted, and said that Thursday would be the first day of the month, and that Saturday, July 9, would be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The moon of Dhul Hijja 1443 AH is sighted. Therefore, the first day of this month in the Sultanate of #Oman will be tomorrow Thursday, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Saturday, 9 July 2022. — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) June 29, 2022

Within days, the attention of the Islamic world will turn to Makkah Al-Mukarramah, where the Haj rituals will begin, which will attract one million Muslims from inside and outside the Kingdom this year.

This year, the Kingdom allowed 850,000 people from all over the world to come to perform the obligatory prayer, in addition to 150,000 people on its lands.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj, and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic one million international and domestic pilgrims will perform Haj this year.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them).

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.