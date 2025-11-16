Saudi Arabia announces launch date for Six Flags Qiddiya City

Riyadh: Six Flags Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia’s first-of-its-kind theme park and entertainment destination, will open to visitors on December 31.

Located in the Tuwaiq Mountains, about 40 minutes from Riyadh, Qiddiya City is being developed as the world’s first destination centred on the “Power of Play”, bringing together entertainment, sport and cultural experiences in one integrated location.

Key attractions at Six Flags Qiddiya City

Falcons Flight – projected to be the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster

– projected to be the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster Iron Rattler – world’s tallest tilt coaster

– world’s tallest tilt coaster Spitfire – tallest inverted coaster

– tallest inverted coaster 18 family-focused rides for children and younger visitors

International dining options and exclusive Six Flags retail outlets

Ticketing details

Adults : Saudi Riyals 325

: Saudi Riyals 325 Children : Saudi Riyals 275

: Saudi Riyals 275 Infants under four : Free

: Free Priority access upgrade : Unlimited GoFast Pass

: Unlimited GoFast Pass Pre-booking available on the official website

Accessibility discounts: from Saudi Riyals 75, sold on-site only

الانتظار انتهى، وبدأ العدّ التنازلي 🎉

متحمّسين نستقبلكم في Six Flags مدينة القدية @QiddiyaCity ابتداءً من 31 ديسمبر

احجزوا تذاكركم الآن https://t.co/rWNimMUtLi#تو_اللعب_يبدأ



The wait is over, and the countdown is on 🎉

We can’t wait to welcome you at Six Flags @QiddiyaCity… pic.twitter.com/KO5L7S1FXb — Six Flags Qiddiya City (@SixFlagsQC) November 15, 2025

Park President Brian Machamer said the launch reflects Qiddiya’s ambition to set new global standards in entertainment. “Six Flags Qiddiya City starts to showcase bold imagination, unforgettable experiences and a new benchmark for global entertainment,” he said.

Transport options for visitors:

Car or taxi to designated parking areas with complimentary shuttles

Free queue shuttles from Jeddah Metro Station from 3 pm daily

Boarding restricted to guests with valid tickets

All shuttle services fully accessible for people with disabilities

As the first Six Flags park outside North America, Six Flags Qiddiya City forms a cornerstone of Qiddiya’s broader plan to host world-class events and offer a wide range of attractions within a smart, sustainable urban environment that will include residential, hospitality, retail, healthcare and educational facilities.