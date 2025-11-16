Saudi Arabia announces launch date for Six Flags Qiddiya City

Full details on ticket prices and transport options inside.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th November 2025 9:40 pm IST
A night-time aerial view of Six Flags Qiddiya City, illuminated against the Tuwaiq Mountains with roller coasters and themed attractions.
A night-time aerial view of Six Flags Qiddiya City in the Tuwaiq Mountains. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Six Flags Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia’s first-of-its-kind theme park and entertainment destination, will open to visitors on December 31.

Located in the Tuwaiq Mountains, about 40 minutes from Riyadh, Qiddiya City is being developed as the world’s first destination centred on the “Power of Play”, bringing together entertainment, sport and cultural experiences in one integrated location.

Key attractions at Six Flags Qiddiya City

  • Falcons Flight – projected to be the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster
  • Iron Rattler – world’s tallest tilt coaster
  • Spitfire – tallest inverted coaster
  • 18 family-focused rides for children and younger visitors
  • International dining options and exclusive Six Flags retail outlets

Ticketing details

  • Adults: Saudi Riyals 325
  • Children: Saudi Riyals 275
  • Infants under four: Free
  • Priority access upgrade: Unlimited GoFast Pass
  • Pre-booking available on the official website
  • Accessibility discounts: from Saudi Riyals 75, sold on-site only

Park President Brian Machamer said the launch reflects Qiddiya’s ambition to set new global standards in entertainment. “Six Flags Qiddiya City starts to showcase bold imagination, unforgettable experiences and a new benchmark for global entertainment,” he said.

Transport options for visitors:

  • Car or taxi to designated parking areas with complimentary shuttles
  • Free queue shuttles from Jeddah Metro Station from 3 pm daily
  • Boarding restricted to guests with valid tickets
  • All shuttle services fully accessible for people with disabilities

As the first Six Flags park outside North America, Six Flags Qiddiya City forms a cornerstone of Qiddiya’s broader plan to host world-class events and offer a wide range of attractions within a smart, sustainable urban environment that will include residential, hospitality, retail, healthcare and educational facilities.

