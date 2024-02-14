Saudi Arabia announces new archaeological discoveries in Asir region

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has announced its most prominent archaeological discoveries at the Jurash site in the southern Asir region.

In 2023’s fifteenth season of archaeological excavation, the “Jurash archaeological site” was recognized as a important archaeological site in the southern Kingdom region.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces jobs for Indian expats for Haj 2024

The site’s scientific team discovered new stone and clay-based residential units, extending previous discoveries from the northern side of the site, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The commission also revealed a new irrigation system beyond residential units, featuring a well built with stacked stones and water channels made from double rows of stones.

Heritage Commission Announces New Archaeological Discoveries in Jurash, Southern Saudi Arabiahttps://t.co/DEfIyeo1ma#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/17VFQAB0DL — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) February 13, 2024

The team discovered channels that distribute water to units and nearby basins, as well as stoves and terraces made of stone and clay.

Stone tools, beads, and an Islamic inscription on a granite stone were also found, including the second-ever Islamic inscription at the site.

The site uncovered a diverse array of stone tools, including pestles, grinders, pottery, glass, steatite, glass and stone vessels, and precious stone beads.

The commission is conducting excavation projects to study and document archaeological sites, preserve them, and benefit from them as cultural and economic resources, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s civilizational role.