Saudi Arabia: Are visitors allowed to use foreign driving licences?

Riyadh: In an effort to boost tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the authorities have allowed visitors to use a foreign driving licence for one year in the Kingdom, local media reported.

This came in response to an inquiry on X, formerly Twitter, asking if business visitors to the Kingdom on a multiple entry visa can use a valid foreign driving licence.

In response, the Saudi General Traffic Department stated that visitors can use an international driving licence or a valid foreign licence for one year from the date of entering the Kingdom or the expiry date.

In recent years, the Kingdom has implemented various facilities to attract foreign tourists, including the issuance of tourist visas on arrival or online for various nationalities.

The Kingdom plans to attract 25 million foreign tourists this year.

Requirements for Saudi driving licence

To obtain a driving license, individuals must be 18 years old, not have a court conviction for drug use, pass a driving test, pay fees, and pay any violations.

It requires a regular residence permit for non-Saudis.

Violation of not having a driving licence

The General Traffic Department set a fine of not less than 1,000 Saudi riyals and not more than 2,000 Saudi riyals for not carrying a driver’s licence while driving in the Kingdom.