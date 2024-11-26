Saudi Arabia: AROYA Cruise to start tourist voyage from Jeddah on December 16

Cruise Saudi is set to launch its new line, AROYA Cruise, with the site’s inaugural voyage scheduled for December 16. The cruise will depart from Jeddah promising a special maritime trip to the travellers.

AROYA Cruise, the first ship in the fleet from the first Arabian cruise, has set sail from Bremerhaven, Germany, en route to its homeport in Jeddah. After an extensive period of dry docking and renovations in Bremerhaven and Rotterdam, the vessel is now prepared for service, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

AROYA cruises overview

The name AROYA is derived from a fusion of the words “Arabian” and “Roya” – the latter translates to dream or vision in Arabic, reflecting the cruise line’s mission to showcase Arabia’s rich culture and stunning landscapes.

The cruise line aims to cater to both local and regional guests, offering a blend of luxury with Arabian hospitality on board its flagship vessel. It features 1678 cabins, 20 entertainment outlets, 29 restaurants and bars, and the highest shopping mall coverage of any cruise line in the world.

Unique onboard experience: Khuzama

One of the main attractions of the AROYA Cruises is Khuzama specialises in luxury and comfort. Derived from the Arabic translation of lavender, this premium feature consists of a fine-dining Saudi and French restaurant and dining with a cocktail section. This exclusive service offering costs SAR 1,535 at the minimum per guest per night. The concept behind Khuzama is to deliver much higher services that would make the guests’ stay a remarkable experience.

Vision 2030 alignment

The launch of AROYA Cruise aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which seeks to considerably boost tourism with plans to host 1.3 million cruise tourists every year by 2035. This initiative is part of a long-term development strategy aimed at job creation and placing the Kingdom at the helm of international tourist destination nations.

As AROYA Cruises is gearing up to set sail for the first time, it is not only an added choice for travellers but also a giant leap forward for Saudi Arabia in terms of developing the tourism business, especially through providing unique on-boat experiences on the seas.



