UAE: Ras Al Khaimah offers free bus rides, 50 per cent discount on Saqr cards

The Ras Al Khaimah city of the United Arab States (UAE) is shifting towards suitable transportation during the Green Mobility Week, offering free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on Saqr cards.

A Saqr card allows passengers to pay via a card for travel instead of having to use single-trip tickets. This service can only be used for inter-city travelling.

Free bus rides

In celebration of Green Mobility Week, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) stated on Tuesday, November 26, that all public buses will be fare-free. This measure is aimed at encouraging people living and working in the emirate as well as visitors to use more public transport facilities thus easing traffic congestion and pollution.

50% discount on Saqr Cards

In addition to free bus service, RAKTA offers a free one-week trial on Saqr cards by presenting a 50 per cent discount. Notably, these cards can be purchased at the main bus station which is used to pay for internal bus fares, making public transport more accessible and affordable.

The Saqr card system has recently been expanded for intercity travel, allowing users to pay for bus fares across routes within and outside Ras Al Khaimah city. The Saqr card is normally sold at Dirham 30 but with this special discount, users can purchase it for only Dirham 15.

E-Saqr card features

The Saqr card comes in different categories to cater to various user groups such as

Blue Card: This is for general users.

Silver Card: This card is specially for students, and persons over 60 years of age occupying the premises.

Gold Card: This card is designed for people of determination.

These programmes are meant to foster the adoption of mass transport and other sustainable transport to promote environmentally friendly travel options.

According to the reports of Khaleej Times, the week will feature a series of awareness workshops alongside exhibitions of the latest eco-friendly transport solutions, such as electric vehicles, smart booking services, and public transport projects, thereby supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s Green Mobility Strategy 2023-2040.



