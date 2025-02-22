Saudi Arabia bans filming, live broadcasts in mosques during Ramzan

These measures are designed to preserve the sanctity of mosques and maintain the reverent atmosphere of worship.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2025 11:46 am IST
Saudi Arabia bans live broadcasts, filming in mosques during Ramzan
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued new directives banning the use of cameras inside mosques to film the imam and worshippers during prayers for the upcoming month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance (MoiaEN) also prohibited the transmission or broadcasting of prayers via any media platforms, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Indigo launches new direct flight from Hyderabad to Madinah

These measures are designed to preserve the sanctity of mosques and maintain the reverent atmosphere of worship, ensuring that congregants are not disturbed.

MS Creative School

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to create a serene and respectful environment for worship, safeguard the safety of worshippers, and ensure that religious rites are performed in an atmosphere of spiritual tranquility.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al Sudais, Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to providing high-quality services and programs during Ramzan.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia launches official symbol for riyal

He noted that the ministry will enhance the digitisation of operational plans for the fasting month, which is expected to improve the experience for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques during Ramzan.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Based on lunar calculations, the holy month is expected to begin on March 1, 2025. However, the exact start date will be confirmed closer to Ramzan following official moon sighting reports.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2025 11:46 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button