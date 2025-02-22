Saudi Arabia bans filming, live broadcasts in mosques during Ramzan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued new directives banning the use of cameras inside mosques to film the imam and worshippers during prayers for the upcoming month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance (MoiaEN) also prohibited the transmission or broadcasting of prayers via any media platforms, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These measures are designed to preserve the sanctity of mosques and maintain the reverent atmosphere of worship, ensuring that congregants are not disturbed.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to create a serene and respectful environment for worship, safeguard the safety of worshippers, and ensure that religious rites are performed in an atmosphere of spiritual tranquility.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al Sudais, Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to providing high-quality services and programs during Ramzan.

He noted that the ministry will enhance the digitisation of operational plans for the fasting month, which is expected to improve the experience for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques during Ramzan.

Based on lunar calculations, the holy month is expected to begin on March 1, 2025. However, the exact start date will be confirmed closer to Ramzan following official moon sighting reports.