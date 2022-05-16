Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from France over bird flu concerns

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 16th May 2022 5:18 pm IST
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from France over bird flu concerns
Saudi Arabia place termporary ban on poultry import from France

Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Sunday placed a ban on the import of poultry from France amid growing concerns about bird flu.

In June 2021, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), placed a temporary ban on poultry import from France following the outbreak of avian influenza. The latest ban on the import of poultry encompasses the French provinces of Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques, and Gers. The government’s decision was based on a report by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Earlier, the Kingdom had placed a ban on imports from the French region of Saint-Geours-de-Maremne due to the same issue, reported The National News.

MS Education Academy

In 2021, the SFDA issued guidelines on poultry import. Among the guidelines, meat, and poultry are treated by heat, which reportedly ensured the elimination of the virus. “This means ensuring the elimination of the flu virus,” stated the SFDA.

“Once these products are in compliance with health requirements and standards, attaching a health certificate issued by authorities accredited in France proving that these products are virus-free,” it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button