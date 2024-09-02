Saudi Arabia bans pregnant women, sick pilgrims from performing Haj 2025

In a bid to ensure pilgrims’ safety and wellbeing, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued strict health restrictions for those undertaking the Haj pilgrimage in 2025.

According to a health advisory issued recently by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah and sent to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, individuals with major ailments will not be allowed to travel for Haj; only fit and well persons will be allowed to do so.

Those with kidney, heart, lung, liver, cancer, dementia, or infectious diseases like tuberculosis and whooping cough will not be allowed to participate, as reported by Express News.

Also Read Celebrity friend: New social media job in Saudi Arabia

The advisory states that Haj will not be permitted for children under 12 years old and pregnant women.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that the Saudi government’s notice specified that the pilgrims would be required to receive vaccinations for diseases such as meningitis, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and polio.

This preventive measure is being implemented to protect all pilgrims’ health and safety, especially given the harsh weather conditions that may occur during the pilgrimage.