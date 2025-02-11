Saudi Arabia bans sale of tobacco in kiosks, grocery stores

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH) has introduced a ban on the sale of tobacco products in kiosks, grocery stores, and central markets.

This move is part of a broader set of draft proposals aimed at regulating tobacco sales and other products in commercial establishments.

One of the primary proposals is that tobacco products must be 100 percent invisible to customers. Tobacco items must be stored in closed drawers, in compliance with the standards set by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

Additionally, the sale of tobacco will be restricted to individuals aged 18 and older. Sellers will be required to request age verification through identification before completing any tobacco transaction.

Clear warning signs must be prominently displayed near cash counters, highlighting the harmful effects of smoking, including the risks of cancer and heart disease.

Furthermore, the proposals introduce a strict ban on tobacco advertising and promotion, along with a no-smoking policy within commercial facilities. These facilities must also display explicit “No Smoking” signs.

The proposals also cover energy drinks, which must be stored separately and cannot be sold to minors under 16.

Other regulations for grocery stores and supermarkets include maintaining clear parking access, raising lower shelves by 15 cm, and ensuring proper signage.

Businesses offering home delivery must obtain permits, and those using shopping carts must designate a storage area near the entrance.

Food establishments must ensure workers are free from contagious illnesses to maintain food safety standards and protect public health.

Food establishments are required to ensure that workers are free from contagious illnesses to uphold food safety. These regulations, still open for public feedback, aim to improve public health and safety across Saudi Arabia’s retail and food sectors.