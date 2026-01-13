Saudi Arabia bans use of Allah’s 99 names on packaging material

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday, January 12, announced a ban on the use of Allah’s 99 names on packaging materials that are disposable, a decision made to avoid situations where the names could be disrespected.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Abdul Rahman Al Hussain, took to X to announce the decision. “It is worthy to note that the law of trade names, which was approved by the Ministry of Commerce a few months ago, stipulates that a trade name must not contain any name on the list of prohibited names, or the name of a governmental or semi-governmental entity, while adhering to the regulations for reserving or registering the name Saudi Arabia and the names of cities,” he said.

حرصًا على تعظيم أسماء الله الحسنى وصونها ..



يُـمنع على المنشآت التجارية كتابة أسماء الله الحسنى أو لفظ الجلالة على كل ما يؤدي إلى تعرضها للامتهان ، مثل: ( الأكياس و الأغلفة ) التي يؤول مصيرها إلى الاستخدام غير اللائق . — المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة التجارة (@spokesman_mc) January 12, 2026

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry called on chambers of commerce across the Kingdom to convey this directive to their members, as well as to all commercial establishments.

This, the ministry said, will ensure the 99 names of Allah are not placed on objects that may be used casually or inappropriately, while safeguarding the sanctity.

It also affirmed its commitment to monitoring compliance in markets throughout the Kingdom and to taking legal action against any violators of these instructions.