Saudi Arabia launches package preferences for Haj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Friday, January 9, announced the launch of the Package Preference Phase via the Nusuk Hajj platform for the 2026 season, targeting pilgrims from countries under the Direct Haj Programme.

Under this, prospective pilgrims can review available service packages, compare offerings based on service level, content, and cost, and select up to five preferred options.

The initiative would allow pilgrims to make informed decisions in advance of the official booking phase, while providing service providers with insights to better prepare for the upcoming season.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Launches Package Preference Phase for Direct Hajj Program Pilgrims for the 1447 AH – 2026 Season.https://t.co/mWuuTAbtUF#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/UmWnK2HwVz — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) January 8, 2026

The Nusuk Haj platform simplifies the pilgrimage experience with digital features like package comparison tools, preference indicators showing popularity trends, instalment-based deposits via a digital wallet, and access to an officially approved list of service providers.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry has urged pilgrims to register or update their existing information through the platform, ensuring accuracy of all personal data and documentation.

It also encouraged pilgrims to add family members who wish to perform Haj under the same application to facilitate verification and accelerate application approvals.

In a statement, the Ministry reaffirmed that Nusuk Hajj is the sole official and approved platform for Haj services in countries under the Direct Haj Programme. It stressed the significance of avoiding transactions with unauthorised entities or unaccredited service providers.

All deposits and bookings must be made exclusively through the Nusuk Hajj platform to ensure procedural integrity and safeguard pilgrims’ rights.