Strict mandatory health guidelines issued for Haj 2026

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, released new guidelines for Haj 2026, introducing strict medical clearance requirements for those intending to perform the pilgrimage.

The rules were introduced to ensure the smooth management of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Founder and Director of Mubarak Travels, SM Azeemuddin, addressed the media in Hyderabad to highlight the key eligibility norms, health regulations, and registration timelines.

The registrations for Haj 2026 are currently open and will close on January 15, 2026. The public is advised to complete their registration process and documentation in advance to avoid complications.

Medical guidelines

Issued by the Saudi authorities, the medical guidelines are mandatory for all pilgrims.

According to the rules, all pilgrims are required to undergo a comprehensive medical examination before issuing their visas. To obtain a visa, it is mandatory to get a health clearance certificate via the Nusuk Masar platform.

People with severe diseases, those suffering from major organ failure, including the kidney, requiring dialysis, severe cardiac conditions, and chronic respiratory diseases, are not eligible to perform Haj.

Further, those persons who require oxygen support, or advanced liver disease, individuals with neurological or psychiatric disorders, cognitive impairments, or advanced dementia are considered medically unfit, thus not eligible to register.

Persons restricted from undertaking Haj are pregnant women in the final trimester, as well as women with high-risk pregnancies at any stage.

Pilgrims suffering from active communicable diseases, including open pulmonary tuberculosis or other infections that pose a risk at mass gatherings, are prohibited from participating. Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or intensive immunosuppressive treatment are also considered ineligible.

Moreover, according to the Ministry of Haj and the Ministry of Minority Affairs (Haj Division), children aged 12 and below are not permitted to perform Haj.

Saudi authorities will conduct strict verification of medical fitness certificates at entry points throughout the Haj season, thus any misconduct may lead to action against Haj service providers as well.

It is emphasised that choosing an authorised and experienced Haj operator is crucial and the most beneficial for pilgrims intending to experience a safe, smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.