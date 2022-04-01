Saudi Arabia blacklists 10 people including two Indian Hindus over financing Houthis

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on March 31 blacklisted 25 people and entities who are involved in facilitating financial activities for the sake of the Houthi group. The list of people includes 10 Indian Hindus.

The country’s Presidency of State Security finalized the list of these people and entities in coordination with the US Treasury Department.

List of individuals

Chiranjeev Kumar Singh (Indian) Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed (Yemeni) Konstantinos Stavridis (Greek) Said Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal (Yemeni) Manoj Sabharwal (Indian) Jami Ali Muhammed (Somali) Hani Abd Al-Majid Muhammad Asad (Yemeni) Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud (British) Talib Ali Husayn Al-Ahmed Al-Rawi (Syrian) Abdul Jalil Mallah (Syrian)

List of entities

Aurum Ship Management FZC Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC JJO General Trading Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyumculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi Al-Foulk Trading Co LLC Al-Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange and Remittance Al-Hadha exchange Company Adoon General Trading LLC Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Swaid and Sons for Exchange Co Adoon General Trading LLC Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export Fani Oil Trading FZE Adoon General Trading FZE Triple Success MOI9167148 (vessel) Light Moon MOI9109550 (vessel)

The country has frozen the assets of the listed individuals and entities.

In a statement, the presidency said, “Financial institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions, and natural and legal persons are prohibited from engaging in any direct or indirect transactions with them, on behalf of them, or for their interests”.