Saudi Arabia calls for ensuring safety, security of Rohingya Muslims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has affirmed its supportive stance to protect civilians and minorities in Myanmar, especially the Rohingya Muslims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The statement came in a speech delivered by Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, who renewed the Kingdom’s call for ensuring the safety and security of the Rohingya Muslims and recognizing their fundamental rights.

He called for the renunciation of violence and resolving this crisis through dialogue and commitment to international recommendations to address the root causes of this crisis. He urged for an urgent and lasting solution that guarantees the safety and security of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

“Nearly a decade has passed since the persecution of ethnic and religious minorities, particularly the Rohingya in Myanmar, where marginalization, systemic discrimination, poverty, and the long-standing persecution of the Rohingya in Rakhine State have led to massive and widespread abuses, including their mass forced displacement, and their precursor to disappearances,” Al-Wasel said.

He stressed the need to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State in order to achieve lasting peace, build a society based on the principles of equality and non-discrimination, strengthen local and international communities for interfaith dialogue and address hate speech.