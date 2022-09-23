Saudi Arabia celebrates 92nd National Day with military parades, other festivities

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday celebrated Saudi National Day, marking the 92nd anniversary of the declaration of the unification of the country, through entertainment festivals and various military and police shows.

Celebrations in Saudi Arabia on the National Day started on September 18, with activities described as the largest that culminate on Friday.

The country is now witnessing the biggest celebrations ever in its history. Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on September 17 launched the nine-day celebrations under the slogan ‘This is our home’. It will last till September 26.

Over the days of the celebration, the Air Force carried out air shows with Typhoon, F-15S, Tornado and F-15C aircraft in 14 cities.

The roads and public spaces in the capital city of Riyadh and other major cities were decorated with national flags and portraits of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi flags were hoisted across the cities and governorates across the country as hundreds of thousands of citizens turned out to celebrate the great day of pride. The national flag was hoisted in front of all government buildings, public places, houses and vehicles.

Various celebrations are taking place in different regions of the country. Both citizens and expatriates participate in the festivities with a variety of activities and events.

When the clock strikes 9 Friday night, fireworks will set off simultaneously in 18 Saudi cities to light up skies in green and white, the colours of the Saudi flag.

The Royal Guard will perform a parade at the Riyadh front to the tunes of the national anthem played by a military band, before a parade of classic cars on September 23 from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Free entry will be given to the fireworks display, air show and Royal Guard parade.

Arab musicians Ahlam and Abadi El Gohar will perform on September 23 at Abu Bakr Salem Theater from 9 pm until 12 midnight.

In Abha, a concert by Mohamed Abdo, led by Maestro Walid Fayed, will be held at Talal Maddah Theater on September 24.

This year, the National Circus will deliver a special performance to Cirque du Soleil. The title “The Wealth of a Nation”, will be held at the stage of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University, September 21-24, 8:00-12:00 pm.

Friday’s celebrations will include 6 military parades and theatrical performances embodying the sacrifices of security men, with the participation of elite security personnel.



King Salman tweeted, through his account on Twitter, saying, “The memory of our national day expresses pride in the glories of the homeland, and pride in its position and unity among the nations, which established the rules of this majestic structure.”

As part of Vision 2030, the country is witnessing the implementation of development projects like Neom City, The Red Sea Project, Khiddia and Jeddah Redevelopment Project.

This year’s National Day is being celebrated in the context of the country’s progress in social and economic transformation and development under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia celebrates its 92nd National Day at a time when Saudi women are making strides in all fields. Women’s empowerment is at the heart of the Vision 2030 reform program launched in 2016. It brought social and economic transformation to the country.

Over the past years, Saudi Arabia has paid great attention to this day and launched a number of manifestations to celebrate it annually, and to confirm its importance in its history.

On this occasion, we review the most prominent leaders in the history of the Kingdom during the past nine decades, during which 7 kings have succeeded in ruling since its establishment.

The history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia began when King Abdulaziz Al Saud succeeded in unifying the country and establishing the Saudi state for the third time in 1932.

With the departure of the founding king, his eldest son, King Saud bin Abdulaziz, took over the reins of power in 1953.

As the disease intensified on King Saud, he pledged allegiance to his brother, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, in November 1964, to restore the kingdom and reinforce its rich traditions.

With the accession of King Khalid bin Abdulaziz to power in 1975, he continued in the footsteps of his country’s previous kings.

After the death of King Khalid, the pledge of allegiance to King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, in June 1982.

After the departure of King Fahd in 2005, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz took over, during which time the country witnessed a new stage of development in various sectors.