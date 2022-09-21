Saudi 92nd National Day: Dubai to host fireworks, concerts and more

Abu Dhabi: Dubai to celebrate Saudi National Day with a string of activities across the city from September 23-26, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This Friday marks the 92nd Saudi National Day – marking the anniversary of King Abdulaziz forming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

Saudi 92nd National Day logo. Photo: General Entertainment Authority

With close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and with many Saudis living in and visiting Dubai, the city will host an extensive programme of celebrations, including concerts and entertainment, retail promotions, and hotel offers.

Here’s a guide to what’s happening in Dubai on Saudi National Day

Concert

Arabic music sensations Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem will be taking centre stage to honour Saudi National Day with an upbeat showcase featuring all of their chart-topping tunes on Saturday, September 24 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets are available online on the Dubai platinum website, with ticket prices starting from 195 Dirham. Doors will open at 8:15 pm, with the show beginning at 9 PM.

Retail promotions

Top retail brands throughout Dubai’s malls will offer from 25 percent up to 75 percent off across fashion clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, beauty and perfumes, optics, home and outdoor furnishings, electronics, and pharmacies, as well as department stores and hypermarkets.

Ambience

Catch some traditional dancing with the Al-Harbia Band and Al Ayyala Band while shopping at City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Bluewaters on September 23 from 4 pm until 10 pm.

Dubai Festival City Mall will also be hosting a special IMAGINE fountain show to honour Saudi National Day on September 23.

Hotel offers

Some hotels and resorts are offering seven-day stays at the price of five among other offers.

Light up and fireworks

Dubai’s most famous landmarks will light up in the colours of the flag of Saudi Arabia at 7 pm on September 23. These include Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai and the Dubai Frame. The night sky will come alive with fireworks at The Beach at 9 pm.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates the National Day, on September 23 of each year.

This date goes back to the royal decree issued by the founding King Abdulaziz bin Saud in 1932, which decided to transfer the name of the state from the Kingdom of Hejaz, Najd and its annexes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.