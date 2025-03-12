Saudi Arabia celebrates ‘Flag Day’, honoring national heritage

This day marks the moment when the Kingdom's flag was officially approved by the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud on 27 Dhul-Hijjah 1355 AH (March 11, 1937).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th March 2025 5:25 pm IST
Saudi Arabia Celebrates Flag Day
The flag has stood witness to the unification of the Saudi state through all its phases, (Photo:X)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marked a “Falg Day” nationwide on Tuesday, March 11, commemorating the adoption of the national flag, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This day marks the moment when the Kingdom’s flag was officially approved by the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud on 27 Dhul-Hijjah 1355 AH (March 11, 1937).

On this day, the value of the national flag is elevated, reflecting the history of the Saudi state since its founding in 1139 AH (1727 AD). The oil-rich Kingdom first celebrated Flag Day on March 11, 2023.

MS Creative School

The green Saudi flag features the Islamic proclamation of faith in white Arabic calligraphy that states: “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. Under those words is a sword which represents strength, dignity, deep wisdom, and high status.

The flag has stood witness to the unification of the Saudi state through all its phases, and for nearly three centuries, citizens have embraced the flag as a symbol of pride and dignity that is never flown at half-mast.

That shape of the flag continued through the era of the First Saudi State until the reign of King Abdulaziz, when two crossed swords were added to the flag, marking a pivotal phase that led to the nation’s unification.

The national flag is raised within the Kingdom on all government buildings and public institutions and at its diplomatic missions abroad, even during official holidays.

Images

As Flag Day unfolds, citizens participate in various activities that celebrate their heritage and national pride. Photo: SPA
The observance of Flag Day not only commemorates a historical event but also reinforces a collective identity among Saudis. Photo: SPA
It is a day filled with pride as citizens reflect on their shared history and aspirations for future growth and unity.  Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA

Vidoes

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 12th March 2025 5:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button