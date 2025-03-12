Saudi Arabia celebrates ‘Flag Day’, honoring national heritage

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marked a “Falg Day” nationwide on Tuesday, March 11, commemorating the adoption of the national flag, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This day marks the moment when the Kingdom’s flag was officially approved by the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud on 27 Dhul-Hijjah 1355 AH (March 11, 1937).

On this day, the value of the national flag is elevated, reflecting the history of the Saudi state since its founding in 1139 AH (1727 AD). The oil-rich Kingdom first celebrated Flag Day on March 11, 2023.

The green Saudi flag features the Islamic proclamation of faith in white Arabic calligraphy that states: “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. Under those words is a sword which represents strength, dignity, deep wisdom, and high status.

The flag has stood witness to the unification of the Saudi state through all its phases, and for nearly three centuries, citizens have embraced the flag as a symbol of pride and dignity that is never flown at half-mast.

That shape of the flag continued through the era of the First Saudi State until the reign of King Abdulaziz, when two crossed swords were added to the flag, marking a pivotal phase that led to the nation’s unification.

The national flag is raised within the Kingdom on all government buildings and public institutions and at its diplomatic missions abroad, even during official holidays.

