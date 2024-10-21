Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, October 21, condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ bombing of homes in the town of Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli settlers.

The ministry said the Kingdom reiterates its condemnation of the ongoing violations of international law and humanitarian law by the occupation forces and authorities.

The Kingdom urged the international community, particularly the Security Council, to hold the occupation accountable for its ongoing violations against Islamic sanctities and civilians in Palestine and to implement a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 87 individuals were killed or missing as a result of the air strike on Beit Lahiya late Saturday, October 19, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second consecutive day, accompanied by police, to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, Feast of Booths, or Feast of Ingathering.

The settlers also engaged in Talmudic rituals and prayers in the mosque, including the “epic prostration,” where they threw their bodies on the ground towards the Dome of the Rock.

On Sunday, 1,780 Israeli settlers stormed the site, according to the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque for several hours daily, despite opposition from the Islamic Waqf Department.