Saudi Arabia condemns US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites as violation of sovereignty

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the United States (US) for launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, June 22, calling the move a dangerous violation of Iranian sovereignty and urging immediate de-escalation.

In its statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom is following the developments “with great concern” and condemned the targeting of Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

It stressed the need to prioritise restraint and called on the international community to pursue a political resolution to avoid further escalation.

Following Saudi Arabia’s remarks, other Gulf states — including Oman and Qatar — echoed similar concerns over the rising tensions and the potential for wider conflict.

In Oman, the Foreign Ministry condemned the US airstrikes, warning that such actions “threaten to expand the scope of the war” and constitute a “serious violation” of international law and the UN Charter. The statement defended Iran’s legitimate right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy and urged respect for national sovereignty.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the urgent need to end military operations and resume diplomatic efforts. It warned that the current tension could lead to “disastrous repercussions” at both the regional and international levels, and urged all parties to act with wisdom and restraint.

Bahrain introduces safety measures

In response to the unfolding crisis, Bahrain’s Ministry of Education announced that all public and private institutions — including kindergartens, schools, and universities — must activate digital platforms to ensure educational continuity under its emergency preparedness plan, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Institutions needing support were advised to contact the Ministry or the Higher Education Council via official channels.

Additionally, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to limit movement and use main roads only when essential. The advisory aims to ensure public safety and allow emergency and relevant authorities to carry out their duties without obstruction.

On Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, declaring the mission a success.

On Truth Social, he said US aircraft bombed Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan before safely exiting Iranian airspace, adding that “Fordow is finished” and that Iran’s nuclear programme was “neutralised.”

The attack marks a sharp escalation in the conflict that began on June 13, when Israel, with US backing, launched a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. In response, Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones aimed at Israeli territory — triggering the most direct confrontation between the two rivals in years.