Saudi Arabia conducts major crackdown, arrests over 2K illegal immigrants

In a major inspection drive, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) authorities conducted a massive crack-down across the country between Thursday, December 5 to Wednesday, December 11 to ensure border security laws and arrested several illegal immigrants people.

The inspections results

During the inspection, at least 19,831 violations were recorded across the Kingdom including 11,358 of residency, 4,994 of border security, and 3,479 of labour laws, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In addition, at least 1,303 foreign nationals were arrested for attempting to cross the border into the kingdom illegally; 38 per cent were Yemenis, 60 per cent Ethiopians, and 2 per cent of other nationalities.

At least 25 people were arrested for transporting, sheltering, and employing illegal immigrants. Similarly, 19,000 were detained for violating laws. The authorities instructed them to contact their country’s embassies to obtain proper travel documentation.

Additionally, 3,475 were ordered to make booking arrangements for their departure.

The Ministry of Interior has warned any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory and provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to million Saudi Riyal.