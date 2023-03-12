Saudi Arabia consider switching to four-day working week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is the latest in a long list of countries considering switching a four-day working week and a three-day weekend system in the country, local media reported.

This came in response to an inquiry on Twitter, Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development clarified it is studying the possibility of extending the weekly leave for three days instead of two.

According to Arabic daily Al Madina, the ministry is studying the current labor system through a periodic review to achieve an increase in job creation and raise the market’s attractiveness for local and international investments.

It also explained that the draft labor system was put forward in an investigative platform for public consultation.

Currently, the Kingdom applies a system of 5 working days and two days off per week, which is Friday and Saturday.

On February 17, 2022, Saudi Ministry of Human Resources has denied the plans to change the weekly working hours to four working days and three days weekend.

Saad Al Hammad, spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement, “There is no truth to what has been circulated in the media about the ministry’s intention to study the issue of reducing working days.”

It is noteworthy that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the first Gulf country to implement the 4-day work week system, while Bahrain and Oman is studying the implementation of the system.