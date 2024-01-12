Saudi Arabia considers dividing Makkah’s Grand Mosque into coded zones

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is considering dividing the Grand Mosque in Makkah into coded zones to ensure easy access for worshippers and workers.

In this regard, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Postal and Logistics Services Company (SPL), on the sidelines of the Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition 2024.

The agreement aims to study the Grand Mosque’s division and its outer yard into coded zones to accurately determine geographical locations and improve spatial description for visitors and employees.

It will also aid in assessing performance indicators and distributing workforce based on capacity and operational efficiency, thereby ensuring high-quality services in the Grand Mosque.

في سبيل خدمة ضيوف الرحمن؛ يسعدنا الإعلان عن توقيع اتفاقية مبادرة #حج_بلا_حقيبة، والتي تهدف لتقديم خدمات النقل وتسهيل إجراءات الحج. https://t.co/N2b272iy8o — البريد السعودي | سبل (@SPL_KSA_online) January 11, 2024

Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said that the number of Umrah pilgrims reached a record 13.5 million in 2023.

The Saudi government is prioritizing the provision of comprehensive facilities and arrangements to facilitate the ease and comfort of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims’ rituals.