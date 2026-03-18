Saudi Arabia: Crescent moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20

Thursday, March 19, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramzan.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 8:35 pm IST
Man uses a telescope to sight the crescent moon in a desert setting.
Observer uses a telescope for crescent moon sighting. Photo: X

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH-2026, was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, March 18. Therefore, Thursday, March 19, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramzan, and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Friday, March 20.

The Kingdom’s moon-sighting committees, operating across 12 observatories, confirmed that the Shawwal crescent was not visible on Wednesday evening.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court on Monday, March 16, called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1447, on Wednesday evening.

Subhan Haleem
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Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the month-long fast of Ramzan and is celebrated with special congregational prayers, charity, and festive gatherings.

In the Islamic Hijri calendar, Shawwal is the tenth month, following Ramzan. The lunar calendar consists of 12 months, beginning with Muharram and ending with Zul-Hijjah, with each month commencing upon the sighting of the new crescent moon.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2026 8:35 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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