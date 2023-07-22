Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Camel Festival to kick off on August 1

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Camel Festival 2023 will kick off on Tuesday, August 1 at Taif Camel Square, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The competition between participants from different Gulf and international countries will last for 38 days.

The fifth edition of the largest festival seeks to promote the heritage of camel racing in the Saudi Arabia and the Arab and Islamic cultures, and to support tourism and economic development in the Kingdom.

As many as 60,000 camels will be on display this year, as the annual festival has recorded steady growth since its launch in 2018.

The prizes allocated to the festival are the largest in terms of value at the level of sports in the Kingdom, estimated at more than 56 million Saudi Riyals.

"مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن" يستعد لتحقيق أرقام قياسية جديدة بوصفه الأكبر على مستوى الرياضات السعودية.https://t.co/C36K3KUuX4#واس_رياضي pic.twitter.com/iC5PWQQIyI — واس الرياضي (@SPA_Spor) July 20, 2023

The past four years of the festival have witnessed great successes and have been a qualitative leap in the sport of camel racing.

This event contributed to making the Kingdom the first destination in the world for camel sports, which led to the establishment of an International Camel Federation headed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and based in Riyadh.

The festival was named the largest of its kind in the world by Guinness World Records during its inaugural show, after more than 11,000 camels were displayed at the event.

Camels are popular animals that are closely related to the heritage of Saudi Arabia. This animal has long been called the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline of the inhabitants of the desert.