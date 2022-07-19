Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Camel Festival to kick off on July 23

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Camel Festival 2022 will kick off on Saturday, July 23 at Taif Camel Square. The competition between participants from different Gulf and international countries will last over 44 days.

The festival seeks to promote the heritage of camel racing in Saudi Arabia and in the Arab and Islamic cultures and to support tourism and economic development in the Kingdom. Enhancing community participation, instilling the national heritage and reflecting the cultural depth of the Kingdom.

قرّب الموعد واحتمى الميدان🤩🔥

الوعد 23 يوليو في المهرجان الأضخم لسباقات الهجن في العالم #مهرجان_ولي_العهد_للهجن 2022🐪 pic.twitter.com/kWLlmISM05 — مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن (@cpcfksa) July 16, 2022

The prizes allocated for the festival are the largest in terms of their value at the level of sports in the Kingdom, as they were estimated at more than 56 million riyals. A Crown Prince’s prize of one million riyals has also been allocated for the races that vary between 2 and 6 km.

The race includes several categories in the preliminary stage, which are the Al-Mafared, Al-Haqaiq, Al-Laqaya, Al-Jaz’, Al-Thayana, Al-Hail, Al-Zamoul, and Marathon Run race days.

As per media reports, the past three years of the festival have witnessed great successes and have been a qualitative leap in the sport of camel racing.

بمشاركات خليجية وعالمية ومجموع جوائز تتخطى حاجز الـ 56 مليون ريال انتظرونا في #مهرجان_ولي_العهد_للهجن في 23 يوليو 2022🐪✨ pic.twitter.com/f72N4tMyG9 — مهرجان ولي العهد للهجن (@cpcfksa) July 13, 2022

This event contributed to making the Kingdom the number one destination in the world for camel sports, which led to the establishment of an international camel federation headed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and headquartered in Riyadh.

The festival also saw the world’s largest camel replica, which was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records in mid-2019.

10-meter wide and 4.65-meter high replica stands on a steel base against corrosion, and it is lit up by 51,000 lights within the structure designed in geometric shapes. (Photo: SPA)

It was named the largest event of its kind in the world by Guinness World Records in 2018, having broken records after hosting 11,186 races along 787 routes.

2021 edition of the festival also set a new Guinness World Record, with the largest number of camels participating in a camel festival in the world.

Crown Prince Camel Festival in 2018 has won a Guinness World Record for being the largest event in the world of its type (Photo: SPA)

The Kingdom annually hosts the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.

Camels are popular animals that are closely related to the heritage of Saudi Arabia. This animal has long been called the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline of the inhabitants of the desert.