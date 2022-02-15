Viral video: Camel in Saudi Arabia embraces ex-owner upon meeting him

Riyadh: A heart-touching video clip is doing the rounds on social media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where a camel is seen embracing ex-owner upon meeting him after a long time and refuses to let go, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Madinah, a Saudi man sold his camel to someone else, and after a while, it happened that its ex-owner went to check on the old camel. But he was surprised by the camel’s reaction.

In the viral video, the camel can be seen embracing him and wrapping her neck around him.

Watch

"أفلا ينظرون إلى الإبل كيف خلقت".. وفاء ناقة رأت صاحبها الذي باعها منذ فترة فاحتضنتهhttps://t.co/xPF9ByhM6w#صحيفة_المدينة pic.twitter.com/6SfYHJNO3L — صحيفة المدينة (@Almadinanews) February 13, 2022

Camels are popular animals that are closely related to the heritage of Saudi Arabia. This animal has long been called the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline of the inhabitants of the desert.