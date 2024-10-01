Saudi Arabia delivers monthly financial aid to Palestine

The Saudi ambassador to Jordan, Naif Al-Sudairi, recently handed over monthly financial assistance to the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa for the war-torn Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas that are qualitatively experiencing a humanitarian crisis. This handover was done at the Saudi embassy in Amman,

The Palestinian Prime Minister stated that the Kingdom is committed to finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian case, enabling the Palestinian people to attain all their legitimate rights and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Sudairi emphasized that the Kingdom places great importance on the Palestinian cause, which is its central and top priority.

He also pointed out that since the beginning of the crisis, the Kingdom has made every possible effort to contain the ongoing situation in Gaza and address the critical humanitarian conditions.

He added that the Kingdom has successfully unified the Arab and Islamic positions regarding this crisis by chairing the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, confronting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and breaking the imposed blockade.

Moreover, he noted that this effort has led to the recognition of the State of Palestine by several friendly countries, calling for Palestine to be accepted as a full member of the United Nations.

This support comes as a continuation of the assistance provided by the Kingdom over the past years, amounting to 5.3 billion dollars in humanitarian, relief, and developmental aid to contribute to supporting the Palestinian people.

According to the Palestinian health authorities, Israel’s ground and air offences in Gaza have killed more than 41,500 people, with the majority of identified victims being women and children.

Reports indicate that count as of September 29, was 41,595 Palestinian dead, amounting to about 10 times its count of losses in all previous Gaza conflicts since 2008.