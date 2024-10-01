Saudi Arabia distributes 1,750 shelter bags in Pakistan

In a significant move, Saudi Arabia distributed 1,750 shelter bags in various regions of Pakistan on Monday, September 30, aimed at assisting those affected by natural disasters.

The initiative was delivered through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in the Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab regions, benefiting 12,250 individuals from the neediest families in the flood-affected areas, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The distribution was part of the project’s fourth phase to provide shelter materials and winter bags in Pakistan for 2024.

This assistance is an extension of the relief and humanitarian projects carried out by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of needy and affected groups worldwide.