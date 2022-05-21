Saudi Arabia elected as representative of Arab group at ICAO

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) unanimously won the ICAO Council elections to be a representative of the Arab Group, during the 27th Ordinary General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, which was held in the Moroccan capital, Rabat on Thursday, May 19, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The election of the Kingdom came among the countries that requested candidacy through the Arab Group in the elections of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO Council will take place during the work of the General Assembly, and will be held from September 27 to October 14, 2022, at the organization’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

#عاجل⁩ :



انتخاب المملكة لتكون عضواً ممثلًا عن المجموعة العربية في انتخابات مجلس منظمة (ICAO)، التي جرت اليوم خلال «اجتماع الجمعية العامة للمنظمة العربية للطيران المدني الـ27» في العاصمة المغربية الرباط. pic.twitter.com/K2QPnd7wKA — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) May 19, 2022

On this occasion, the Saudi Minister of transport and logistics services and chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who headed the Saudi delegation to the meeting of the ACAO general assembly voiced his happiness at the Kingdom’s victory to represent the Arab Group in the elections of the ICAO Council.

It is noteworthy that the ICAO member states are keen to support the countries of the other regions through the regional organizations of each bloc, and the agreement is usually made between the Arab Civil Aviation Organization and other regional organizations to exchange support among them.