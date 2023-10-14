Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for world’s largest sustainable farm

The farm is an extension of the research unit for renewable water agriculture located in Wadi Bin Hashbal in the Asir region.

Published: 14th October 2023 9:05 pm IST
Saudi Arabia enters Guinness World Records for world's largest sustainable farm
Photo: SPA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set a new milestone in the field of agriculture by achieving Guinness World Records for the largest sustainable farm in the world, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Rural Program recently honored Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, with a global encyclopedia registration certificate at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The total area of ​​the farm is 3.20 million square meters, and it is divided into two parts, each equipped with a concrete tank with a capacity of 500 cubic meters.

The farm also has five air-conditioned and sheltered houses and other buildings.

The farm uses treated water for crop irrigation, overseen by specialists in irrigation, fertilization, and equipment, with 50 fruit tree fields and 20 future restoration fields.

The farm specializes in the cultivation of various fruits and vegetables, including clover, lemons, oranges, tangerines, pomegranates, grapes, figs, almonds, and olives.

