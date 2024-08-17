Saudi Arabia executes citizen convicted of terrorism, treason

Riyadh:The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Saturday, August 17, executed a Saudi national, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Qunai’an in Riyadh.

In a statement published on X, the ministry said that Abdullah was accused of betraying his country, joining a terrorist cell linked to Al-Qaeda, and financing it, all of which were alleged to support terrorist ideology.

The accused was sent to court, where a ruling was issued, confirming his guilt.

تنفيذ حُكم القتل بجانٍ لارتكابه أفعالاً مجرمة تنطوي على خيانة وطنه، وانضمامه لخلية إرهابية تابعة لتنظيم القاعدة الإرهابي، وتمويله للإرهاب والأعمال الإرهابية وتأييده للفكر الإرهابي. pic.twitter.com/wc8yNE8Nrh — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) August 17, 2024

The ruling was upheld by the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce the verdict.

The ministry made this announcement to affirm the Kingdom’s commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and making sure to punish all those who attempt to harm the Kingdom’s national security.

In February, Saudi Arabia executed seven men who were found guilty of terror offenses.