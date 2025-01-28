Saudi Arabia executes citizen convicted on terror charges

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, January 18, announced the execution of a citizen identified as Ali bin Abdul Jalil bin Mansour, who was convicted on multiple terror charges including attacks on security forces.

The execution was reportedly carried out by the Kingdom’s Interior Ministry Eastern Province. The ministry detailed that Mansour had been charged with several terrorist crimes including attacking security personnel, laundering activities to support terrorism and selling artillery to facilitate his criminal activities.

Context of executions in Saudi Arabia

The execution of Mansour is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader approach to combat terrorism. The kingdom uses the death punishment for serious crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and acts of terrorism.

Earlier this month, an individual, Abdullah bin Ahmad was executed reportedly for his active engagement in terrorist activities including training in explosives.

In November, two men were executed in Riyadh for similar offences. The individuals were reportedly charged based on betraying their country and planning terrorist operations within the Kingdom and at the international level.

Reports of executions in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom witnessed a record-breaking tidal wave regarding the number of executions in 2024, crossing the record of 300 death penalties.

The number of executions in the Kingdom has surged significantly with state media and human rights groups estimating about 303 to 330 people were executed by December.

The scale of the surge and its composition are particularly striking. Drug-related offences have driven a significant portion of these executions with 103 of the individuals convicted of drug offences and 45 others sentenced for terror offences.



