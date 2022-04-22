Saudi Arabia: Exhibition of rare Holy Quran launches in Riyadh

Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh on Thursday launched an exhibition of the rare Holy Quran, on the occasion of World Heritage Day, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The exhibition was held by the library as a contribution to introducing Arab and Islamic heritage.

The library acquires collections of the Holy Quran, most of which were written between the 10th century to the 13th century AH, and it consists of 267 Qur’ans, and 20 valuable museum copies.

Photo: SPA

The library displayed valuable collections of Indian Qurans with various floral decorations, as well as samples of beautiful Chinese, Kashmiri, and Mamluk productions.

Different fonts such as Galilee (Kufic), Naskh, Thuluth, Timbuktu, and Late Sudanese, as well as scripts particular to the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, and the Najd and Hijazi regions were witnessed.

Here’s a look

During the exhibition, visitors will get to see manuscripts written with gold water. There are 30 sheets with two pages each that constitute a complete part of the Holy Quran.

The library and surrounding institutions across the kingdom have spent more than 30 years collecting the best manuscripts from around the world for sharing.

The library contains other collections depicting Arab and Islamic heritage including rare coins and calligraphy.