Saudi Arabia: Expat colleagues raise Rs 96L to return Telangana labourer’s body

In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistani and Bangladeshi ex-pat labourers in Saudi Arabia recently crowd-funded Rupees 96 lakh in order to send back the mortal remains of a co-worker who belonged to Telangana.

The deceased identified as 41-year-old Arepalli Rajendra was a native of the Jagatial district. On February 4, he died of a heart attack in the Kingdom. However, the body is yet to arrive in Telangana. The deceased’s brother Rajeshwar recently returned from the Middle Eastern country.

The labourers decided to hand over the money to Rajendra’s family. “We would like the money to be placed under a fixed deposit. It would be used to fulfil the educational and other requirements of Rajendra’s children,” the deceased’s younger brother Rajeshwar, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The deceased was employed as a labourer in the Jubba region of Saudi Arabia for the last eight years. A representative of the workers collected the money and handed it to Rajeshwar. Expressing gratitude, Rajeshwar thanked the workers stating that they made a sacrifice for us to bring back Rajendra’s body.