Saudi Arabia extends 50% discount on traffic fines

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Thursday, October 17, extended the grace period for a 50 percent reduction in accumulated traffic fines for another six months until April 18, 2025.

The decision will apply to fines issued prior to April 18, 2024.

This step came “in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

The royal directive was issued following the expiry of a six-month grace period from April 18 to October 18, 2024.

This historic initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden on citizens, expats, visitors, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals by lowering penalties for any breaches reported up to the day before the reduction period begins.

The ministry urged all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations to guarantee road safety. It added that violators are required to pay all fines within six months of the decision enforcement, either in full or per violation, without committing further serious traffic violations.