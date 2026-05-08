The Rs 1400 crore film that turned into a Rs 6 crore disaster

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia dreamed big with Desert Warrior, a historical action film made on a massive scale with Hollywood stars and a huge budget. However, the film has now become one of the biggest box office disasters in cinema history after earning only around Rs. 6 crore worldwide against a reported budget of nearly Rs. 1400 crore.

The film first had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival in September 2025. After that, Desert Warrior arrived in theatres across the United States on April 24, 2026.

What is Desert Warrior about?

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, Desert Warrior is set in seventh-century Arabia. The story follows Princess Hind, who fights against Emperor Kisra with the help of a warrior named Hanzala.

The movie featured popular international stars including Anthony Mackie, Ben Kingsley, Aiysha Hart, and Sharlto Copley.

Desert Warrior budget and box office collection

The film was backed by Saudi media giant MBC Studios and was designed as a global cinematic project. Reports say the production involved 400 to 500 crew members daily, large desert battle scenes, and years of post-production work.

Because of delays and reshoots, the budget reportedly touched 150 million USD, which is around Rs. 1400 crore. Despite such a huge investment, the film performed terribly at the box office.

In North America, the movie earned less than 500,000 USD during its opening weekend from more than 1,000 theatres. In Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets too, the response remained weak. The worldwide collection finally ended at around 665,000 USD, which is close to Rs. 6 crore.

Trade experts believe multiple reasons led to the film’s failure. Even with big Hollywood actors, the film had very limited promotions globally. Many audiences were not even aware of its release. The movie stayed in post-production for more than two years, which reduced the excitement around it.

Critics gave mixed to negative reviews. The film currently holds a low rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many viewers felt the emotional depth and storytelling were weak.

Biggest box office disaster in film history?

Many expensive films like John Carter and Mortal Engines suffered heavy losses earlier. But Desert Warrior recovered less than one percent of its budget, making it one of the worst commercial failures ever seen in world cinema.