Saudi Arabia: Fugitive blow himself up in Jeddah

One foreigner and three security officials injured

Published: 13th August 2022 7:51 am IST
Riyadh: A man wanted by Saudi state security detonated an explosive belt, killing himself and wounding a foreigner and three security officials in Jeddah, the Saudi Presidency of the State Security said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the security forces attempted to arrest him, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi fugitive, identified as Abdullah bin Zaid Abdulrahman Al-Bakry Al-Shihry, was part of nine terrorists wanted in different security cases, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The state security reiterates its determination to continue confronting whoever attempts to break the stability in the kingdom.

