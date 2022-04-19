Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque to monitor children of pilgrims

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the Guidance Codes Program to be provided to children of Umrah performers and visitors.

The service is used to indicate symbols for non-Arabic speakers. They are also providing bracelets to children to prevent them from getting lost in crowds.

The Under-Secretary-General for Social and Voluntary Services, Eng. Amjad bin Ayed Al-Hazmi said that the Presidency is wishing to provide the best services to the Grand Mosque’s visitors to raise the level of social responsibility and introduce visitors to the services and initiatives provided by the Presidency.