Saudi Arabia grants operator license to Jeddah Yacht Club

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially granted an operator license to Jeddah Yacht Club, marking a milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance its coastal tourism sector.

The development was announced by the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) on Tuesday, November 26 which aims to position Kingdoms post as the leading maritime hub in the region and globally.

According to an SRSA press release, this step is part of its accelerated efforts to build a promising coastal tourism sector and regulate coastal tourism activities by issuing the necessary licenses under specific guidelines, rules such as standards for marinas, their development, management, and operation, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The initiative aims to enable and encourage those interested in participating in these activities, attract and support investors, and promote coastal tourism projects in the Red Sea.

SRSA began its journey toward building and regulating the coastal tourism sector in 2021, intending to enhance integration between the relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits.

SRSA has taken further steps to develop the necessary policies and strategies such as determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling investors including SMEs, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.

As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in its maritime infrastructure, the launch of the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina signifies the Kingdom’s 2023 vision of a booming tourism industry.