Saudi Arabia sends 24th relief plane to Lebanon with essential supplies

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) dispatched its 24th relief plane operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to Lebanon on early Tuesday, November 26. This flight landed at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport carrying vital supplies including food, shelter, and medical assistance.

The initiative follows the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Earlier in the first relief plane, Saudi Arabia sent more than 40 tonnes of food and medical supplies in addition to tents, especially with the approach of the winter season. It was accompanied by a relief team for rescue operations.

This latest aid delivery demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Lebanese particularly during times of conflict. The KSrelief program has played an important role in supporting Lebanon by responding to the urgent needs of those displaced by ongoing Israeli aggression.

About KSRelief

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz established the KSRelief in 2015 with Al Rabeeah as its Supervisor General.

KSRelief is a humanitarian organization that operates in 46 global countries, primarily focusing on relief efforts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Israeli aggression in Lebanon

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes have killed 3,754 people and injured 15,626 since the conflict began on October 8, 2023.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that Israeli air strikes on Lebanon forced more than 880,000 people to escape their homes, with more than 500,000 of them fleeing into Syria.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said those remaining in Lebanon face deteriorating food security, Xinhua news agency reported.

The office also said the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warn that food security in Lebanon is expected to worsen.



