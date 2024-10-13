First Saudi relief plane arrives in Lebanon

The first relief plane of the Saudi air bridge organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) arrived on Sunday, October 13, at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon.

The initiative follows the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Saudi aid plane carried more than 40 tonnes of food, medical supplies, in addition to tents, especially with the approach of the winter season. It was accompanied by a relief team for rescue operations.

The plane was accompanied by a relief team for rescue operations.

This assistance aims to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people. It is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing support to Lebanese humanitarian and relief sectors, aligning with its significant humanitarian role through its KSrelief arm in times of crises, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Since October 8, 2023, the Israeli army begun launching a military operation in southern Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah‘s sites and ensure the return of northern Israeli residents to their homes.

Since September 23, Israel launched a massive air campaign targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, resulting in over 1,150 deaths and displacement of over one million people.

On Saturday, October 12, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported a rise in war victims, with 2,255 dead and 10,524 wounded since the start of hostilities last year.