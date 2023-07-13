Saudi Arabia: Haj pilgrims can now buy Zamzam water at the airport

Only five-liter bottle of Zamzam water is allowed to be transported.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th July 2023 3:35 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Jeddah airport updates Haj pilgrims on Zamzam water
Zamzam water

Riyadh: As Thousands of foreign pilgrims continue to leave Saudi Arabia after performing Haj pilgrimage, the King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has allocated four halls inside the airport for selling Zamzam water.

BookMyMBBS

Pilgrims travelling on international flights can buy Zamzam water at the door outside the North Hall, KAIA said.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia welcomes citizens, residents of GCC for Umrah

In addition, Zamzam water can be purchased from 3 locations in Hall No. 1, which are— Hall A, Outside Gate B2, and Outside Gate C2.

MS Education Academy

KAIA also stated that only five-litre bottles of Zamzam water, priced at Saudi Riyal 8.5 (Rs 186), are allowed to be transported.

For pilgrims who leave after performing Umrah or a lesser pilgrimage, they can get Zamzam bottles by booking through the Nusuk application.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th July 2023 3:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button