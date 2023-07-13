Saudi Arabia: Haj pilgrims can now buy Zamzam water at the airport

Riyadh: As Thousands of foreign pilgrims continue to leave Saudi Arabia after performing Haj pilgrimage, the King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has allocated four halls inside the airport for selling Zamzam water.

Pilgrims travelling on international flights can buy Zamzam water at the door outside the North Hall, KAIA said.

Also Read Saudi Arabia welcomes citizens, residents of GCC for Umrah

In addition, Zamzam water can be purchased from 3 locations in Hall No. 1, which are— Hall A, Outside Gate B2, and Outside Gate C2.

KAIA also stated that only five-litre bottles of Zamzam water, priced at Saudi Riyal 8.5 (Rs 186), are allowed to be transported.

For pilgrims who leave after performing Umrah or a lesser pilgrimage, they can get Zamzam bottles by booking through the Nusuk application.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.