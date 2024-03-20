Saudi Arabia: Haramain gears up to operate over 2,700 trips during Ramzan

Riyadh: The Haramain High Speed Railway is gearing up to operate more than 2,700 trips and accommodate over 1.3 million passengers during the current holy month of Ramzan.

The decision aims to meet the increasing demand for transportation between Makkah and Madinah.

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has partnered with the operating company to develop a plan to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

The train, at 300 km/hr, will cover the 449 km distance between the two holy cities in under two and a half hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This train is among the top 10 fastest electric trains globally and is equipped with advanced signaling and communications systems, is crucial for Saudi railway network expansion, accommodating Umrah performers and visitors, and reducing road congestion.

The Haramain High Speed Railway, launched in 2018, connects three cities with a 453 km double railway line for pilgrimage, Umrah performances, and visitor transportation.

The route comprises five stations, including three terminals in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, and two central stations in Sulaymaniyah District and King Abdullah Economic City.

The Haramain High Speed Railway station at King Abdulaziz Airport is the world’s largest airport-linked train station, covering over 105,000 square meters and connecting to six platforms, reducing road congestion.