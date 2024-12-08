Saudi Arabia hosts urgent meeting on Syria crisis at Doha forum

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Saturday took part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Iraq, Qatar and Egypt with the countries of the Astana process on Syria, which include Iran, Türkiye and Russia, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It was held on the sidelines of the 22nd Doha Forum and featured the briefing by UN Special Envoy for Syria Mr Geir Pedersen on the current situation in the country.

Saudi Ambassador to the State of Qatar Prince Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan and Director-General of the Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood also attended the meeting.

Discussion

The discussions largely concentrated on the urgent need for a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Additionally, the foreign ministers underlined the need for cessation of hostilities to save lives and deliver humanitarian assistance to the populations that need it.

The officials released a joint statement in which they noted that the prolongation of the conflict is dangerous for the security of the region and the world.

The ministers restated their support for a political solution in Syria based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 which details the parameters of a solution that would involve the achievement of peace in the country as well as the fulfilment of the Syrian people’s will.