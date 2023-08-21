Saudi Arabia: How to get family visa for Umrah; all you need to know

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia authorities have unveiled several steps for foreign nationals to get a family visit visa to perform Umrah or a lesser pilgrimage in Makkah.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said that beneficiaries can obtain family visit visas through their relatives living in the kingdom.

Taking to X.com (formerly Twitter), the ministry said, “Application for the visa is presented via the Foreign Ministry’s Unified National Platform Visa.Mofa.gov.sa.”

Nusuk website

The pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom to perform rituals and visit the Prophet’s Mosque can apply for an e-visa through the Nusuk platform.

How to apply for family visit visa for Umrah

A person can now perform Umrah on a family visit visa, however, they need to make sure to book an appointment through the Nusuk platform.

Only those pilgrims are allowed to get a family visit visa whose relatives reside in the kingdom.

Pilgrims can apply through the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The family visit visa is an available option for Muslims who intend to visit Makkah and perform Umrah.

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom began on the first of Muharram 1445 AH, corresponding to July 19, 2023.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah or a lesser pilgrimage, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.

The Saudi authorities extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and allowed its holders to enter the kingdom through all land, air, and sea ports, and to leave from any airport.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment