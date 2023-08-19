Here’s how to obtain Umrah permit through Nusuk app

Riyadh: Those planning to perform the Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) must obtain the relevant permits in advance, as the new Umrah season began on July 19.

Umrah permits can be obtained via Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications, according to the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

The Nusuk platform provides services for Muslims from all over the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, in addition to housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.

Steps to obtain Umrah permit through Nusuk application

Log in/create an account with “New User”

Select “Umrah” from Holy Mosque Services

Identify individuals

Select the desired date

Select the time slot

Read and accept the instructions

Press Continue

Now you have successfully obtained an Umrah permit

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for pilgrims. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season.

The Saudi authorities extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days and allowed its holders to enter the kingdom through all land, air, and sea ports, and to leave from any airport.