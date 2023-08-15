Tips for Umrah pilgrims to stay hydrated amid sweltering heat

Riyadh: With temperatures soaring past 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), those undertaking Umrah pilgrimage to the Grand Mosque in Makkah have been advised to stay hydrated and follow all precautionary measures.

The Kingdom’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has provided a list of recommendations for performing Umrah in the sweltering heat in order to ensure a safe travel.

To avoid the risk of heat exhaustion and sunstroke, pilgrims should use umbrellas to shield themselves from direct sunlight and drink sufficient water and fluids to keep themselves hydrated.

The ministry has advised the pilgrims to include fruits and vegetables in their diets to prevent dehydration. These meals are high in water content and help you stay hydrated overall in addition to offering vital minerals.

Additionally, it has been advised to pilgrims to get medical help if required and have ample rest before performing Umrah.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for pilgrims. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

About heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a condition that can happen after being exposed to extreme heat, and is frequently accompanied by dehydration.

The symptoms might vary and can include confusion, dizziness, profuse sweating, rapid heartbeat, fainting, fatigue, headaches, muscle or abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and pale skin.

Without treatment, heat exhaustion can develop into a heatstroke, which can prove fatal or harm the brain and other essential organs.